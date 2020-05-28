BMW 4 Series Coupe to break cover on 2 June

- Will debut the new iteration of BMW’s kidney grille

- Would come to India in the M4 guise

BMW is on a roll. In the past week, the Bavarian carmaker revealed the 5 Series and 6 Series facelift along with a plug-in hybrid for the X2, and also updated the entire line-up for MY2020. And to top it off, on 2 June, BMW will take the wraps off the much-talked-about 4 Series Coupe with its controversial massive grille.

First previewed as the Concept i4, the new 4 Series Coupe won’t be just a 3 Series with two fewer doors. Instead, BMW has revamped the new 4 Coupe to be sportier and more driver-focused as well. It will wear an 8 Series-like sleeker pair of headlamp and taillamps emphasising its two-door nature. In profile, we could see that the sloping roofline is more profound than in the sedan. On the inside, however, things will be familiar in a typical BMW fashion.

Compared to the sedan, the 4 Coupe sits 57mm lower to the ground and has a claimed drag coefficient to just 0.015. Power will come from the same set of engine option you find in the 3 Series. The M440i is also reportedly getting a mild-hybrid system. Otherwise, the four-cylinder and the bigger straight-six engines will be on offer as usual until the fully-blown M4 arrives. The M4 is expected to breach the 500bhp mark and might adopt an all-wheel-drive layout for the first time.

Apart from the 4 Series Coupe, BMW may or may not reveal the 4 Series Convertible. Or it will be revealed separately at a later date along with the 4 Series Gran Coupe. And for the first time joining the 4 Series family will be an all-electric i4, but it could arrive in 2022. Indian debut of the 4 Series Coupe might happen only in the M4 guise, but we could hope the standard model to be offered as well.