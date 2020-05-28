Datsun Redigo facelift launched: Why should you buy?

Datsun has launched the mid-life facelift of the Redigo crossover hatchback in India, priced between Rs 2.83 lakh to Rs 4.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The car is available in six variants that are spread across three engine-gearbox combinations. Let’s take a quick look at why should you buy the BS6 Datsun Redigo facelift.

What’s good?

One of the biggest reasons to consider buying the new Datsun Redigo is its styling, which makes it easily one of the best-looking hatchbacks in its segment. The facelift version gets a heavily update fascia that includes an imposing grille, sleek headlamps and unique L-shaped DRLs. It also gets a completely redesigned cabin, replete with a new dashboard design, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and new upholstery. The system also benefits from support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a rear view parking camera.

What’s not so good?

While the new Datsun Redigo is quite an appealing package overall, it does have a few shortcoming. For instance, it doesn’t get a CNG option with either of the engines. And secondly, the AMT unit is only offered with the 1.0-litre motor.

Specifications

0.8-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine – 54bhp and 72Nm

Five-speed manual transmission

1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol motor – 67bhp and 91Nm

Five-speed manual gearbox and five-speed AMT

Did you know?

The Datsun Redigo is based on the redi-GO Concept that was showcased at the 2014 Auto Expo.