Spec Comparison – Datsun Redigo Vs Renault Kwid

May 28, 2020, 07:02 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1395 Views
Write a comment
Spec Comparison – Datsun Redigo Vs Renault Kwid

Post much wait, Datsun has launched the Redigo in India at a starting price of Rs 2.83 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The hatchback gets a BS6 engine and fresh styling updates. Back in October 2019, Renault launched the Kwid facelift in India with fresh styling and feature updates. Read below to learn more about the key differences between these two popular selling models. 

Exterior 

The newly launched Datsun Redigo gets fresh styling updates in the form of L-shaped LED DRLs, new octagonal shaped grille with chrome surround and LED fog lamps. The rear section gets LED tail lights and an integrated spoiler, while the sides feature a Datsun badge on the fender for freshness. The other highlights include steel wheels with covers, faux skid plates in front and rear and a roof mounted antenna. The hatchback is available in six colour options, namely – vivid blue, sandstone brown, blade silver, opal white, fire red and bronze grey. 

The Renault Kwid was introduced with a beefier SUV-inspired fascia with a split headlamp design and a three-slat grille. The lower unit houses the main headlamp while the upper unit houses the DRLs and turn indicators. Addition design highlights comes in the form of faux skid plates, new bumpers, C-shaped LED tail lights, steel wheels with covers, blacked-out B-pillar and contrast coloured ORVMs. The Climber version offers distinctive exterior highlights that will particularly appeal to those who are young at heart. 

Interior 

The interior of the T and the T (O) variants get a dual tone layout, while the D and the A variants get a black interior theme. The hatchback is equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a rear view camera in the top-spec T (O) variant. 

As for the Kwid, it gets piano black inserts for the new air vents and the steering wheel. The Kwid features a fully digital instrument cluster. The Climber version gets dual tone dashboard with chrome accents, sporty orange and white fabric upholstery with stripped embossing, updated finish on the gear knob and sporty orange door trim accents. 

Engine 

The Redigo facelift is powered by a 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 54bhp at 5,600rpm and 72Nm at 4,250rpm while the latter produces 67bhp at 5,500rpm and 91Nm at 4,250rpm. A five-speed manual transmission is standard while the AMT unit is offered only with the 1.0-litre variant.

The Renault Kwid facelift gets similar petrol engine options – 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre. The former generates 53bhp at 5,678rpm and 72Nm at 4,386rpm. The latter produces 67bhp at 5,500rpm and 91Nm at 4,250rpm. Both engines get five-speed manual transmission as standard while the AMT option is offered only with the 1.0-litre variant. 

Renault Kwid Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.67 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 3.67 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 3.4 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 3.75 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 3.64 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 3.41 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 3.56 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 3.42 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 3.41 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Renault Triber | Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

Renault Triber | Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

We took the ultra-modular Renault Triber for a jou ...

290 Likes
125354 Views

Renault Triber | It’s Spacious, Practical, and Value for Money, but..

Renault Triber | It’s Spacious, Practical, and Value for Money, but..

The Renault Triber is a seven-seater MPV that you ...

1579 Likes
92278 Views

