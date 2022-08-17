CarWale
    Bentley Mulliner Batur teased ahead of its Monterey Car Week debut

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Bentley Mulliner Batur teased ahead of its Monterey Car Week debut

    British automobile marque Bentley has once again released a teaser of coach-built Mulliner Batur ahead of its world premiere scheduled at the 2022 Monterey Car Week in California on 20 August. This ultra-exclusive grand tourer will be a two-door coupé, unlike its roadster predecessor, the Mulliner Bacalar.

    With the limited-run Mulliner Batur, Bentley will set its design direction for future electric cars, and its first EV will arrive in 2025. However, the Batur is not an EV. The grand tourer will get the most powerful version of Bentley’s iconic 6.0-litre, W12, twin-turbocharged mill instead. In fact, an already tuned-up version of this engine generates 650bhp and 900Nm in the Bacalar. Besides this, as claimed by the company, the Batur will also feature the firm’s most advanced chassis system ever.

    Bentley Grille

    Furthermore, each Mulliner Batur will be hand-built, offering ample personalisation choices to its clients. In addition, Bentley will provide options of sustainable materials, such as natural carbon fibre composites, low-carbon leather, and even 3D printed 18k gold. Meanwhile, like the Mulliner Bacalar, the name of this new bespoke Mulliner Batur is inspired by the volcanic crater lake, Batur in Kintamani, Bali.

