    New Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV to be launched in the first week of September 2022

    Jay Shah

    - Deliveries expected to start in early 2023

    - Electric version of XUV300compact SUV

    Mahindra is all set to enter the passenger electric vehicle space in India with the new XUV400. Slated to be launched early next month, the XUV300 is the electric version of the current XUV300 compact SUV. The Indian carmaker has also unveiled five electric SUV concepts under the ‘electrified XUV’ and ‘BE’ labels that will be introduced starting in December 2024. 

    The Mahindra XUV400 was last showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as eXUV300. Notably, the XUV400 will be longer than the outgoing XUV300 at 4.2metres. On the design front, the Mahindra XUV400 is expected to look similar to the XIV300 albeit with blue accents around the front grille, alloy wheels, and electric badging. 

    As for the interiors, we expect the XUV400 to sport the same dashboard layout as the XUV300 with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a coloured MID, and a redesigned centre console. The showcased model also featured a black and blue shade for the fabric upholstery.

    The technical specifications like battery capacity, claimed electric range, and power output are still under wraps and are expected to be known closer to the launch. The Mahindra XUV400 will go up against Tata Nexon EV Prime and MG ZS EV

