    Skoda Kushaq benefits from 2 new features

    Jay Shah

    Skoda Kushaq benefits from 2 new features

    - Tyre pressure system and start/stop tech offered as standard across the range

    - No change in prices

    Skoda Auto India has in less than a month’s time rejigged the features of the Kushaq mid-size SUV. This time around, the carmaker has made two features standard across the range that will be offered from the base Active Peace variant up to the top-spec Style variant. 

    Skoda Kushaq AC Controls

    All the variants of Skoda Kushaq will be equipped with a tyre pressure monitoring system and start/stop recuperation technology as standard. Without any changes in the ex-showroom prices, these features now better the overall package. 

    Skoda Kushaq Instrument Cluster

    A quick rundown on the updates the Kushaq has received over the months shows that the top-spec Style variant benefitted from a digital instrument cluster from July 2022. On the flip side, the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system was discarded for a smaller eight-inch unit with physical knobs and buttons. 

    Skoda Kushaq Right Rear Three Quarter

    In 2022, two new variants, Active Peace and Style NSR (Non-sunroof) were added to the line-up. The former is the base variant with a price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available with a 1.0-litre petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Meanwhile, the Style NSR variant at a starting price of Rs 15.09 lakh (ex-showroom) is Rs 20,000 more affordable than the Style variant. 

    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
