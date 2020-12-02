CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi to enter Dakar Rally in 2022; teases new prototype

    Audi to enter Dakar Rally in 2022; teases new prototype

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    392 Views
    Audi to enter Dakar Rally in 2022; teases new prototype

    -         To replace Formula E in the motorsport calendar

    -         Prototype will have an electric drivetrain

    Audi is switching its motorsport presence in the coming years. The German carmaker has announced its participation in the 2022 Dakar Rally for the first time. The Dakar announcement is an outcome of Audi’s withdrawal from the FIA Formula E. 

    A dominating name in the Group B rally in its heyday, Audi with its Quattro technology is returning to rough terrains after a long time. After a successful run in Formula E, bagging constructor’s championship in 2017-18, Audi plans to field its e-tron technology as customer racing but not as a team’s work. As the focus turns towards Dakar, Audi also plans a return to Le Mans in the coming years.

    Now coming to the prototype, all we know so far is that it is electric. More technically it’s a series hybrid since Audi says the “energy required for this (prototype) comes from a high-voltage battery, which can be charged as required while driving via an energy converter in the form of a highly efficient TFSI engine”. So the know-how from the Formula E won’t exactly be an upper hand here as this is an entirely new powertrain. On the upside, the experience gained here in the Dakar stage would then be incorporated into the further development of future electrified production models rolling out of Ingolstadt.

    Audi e-tron Image
    Audi e-tron
    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 Crore
    Estimated Price
    • Audi
    • Dakar Rally
    • Dakar
    • Audi e-tron
    • e-tron
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Audi New Q3

    Audi New Q3

    ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars