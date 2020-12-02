Volvo India teases new car for 2021; is it the S90 facelift?

-S90 Facelift to feature exterior and interior upgrades

-Expected to launch in India later in 2021

With the S60 sedan facelift revealed and XC40 Recharge set to be launched in 2021, Volvo Cars India has one more offering in the stores for the Indian market in the coming year. During the digital premiere of S60 facelift, the Swedish car maker teased the image which appears to be the facelift of the luxury saloon – S90.

While the image discloses very few details of the car, it appears to be the signature C-shaped LED tail lamps as seen on the luxury saloon S90 with the Volvo emblem placed at the centre of the boot lid. The S90 facelift was spotted a few months back in Malaysia featuring subtle exterior tweaks and a T8 AWD Recharge badge at the rear hinting towards the brand’s range of plug-in hybrid models. Visually, the changes on the facelift are minimal with reworked bumpers, a chrome strip at the front and rear and a redesigned set of tail lamps.

The interior of the luxury saloon is also likely to get updated with additions like head-up display, advanced air cleaner, reshaped Orrefors crystal gear knob and a Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system. On the safety front, it could be equipped with a blind spot monitoring system, 360-degree view camera, cross traffic assist and run-off road mitigation system.

It remains to be seen as to which engine would be preferred by Volvo for the Indian-spec model. The powertrain on the international model consists of a 2.0-litre petrol motor developing a total of 407hp and 640Nm of torque of which 320hp / 400Nm torque is contributed by the internal combustion engine (ICE) and the remaining 87hp / 240Nm by an electric motor placed at the rear axle. The launch of the S90 facelift in India could be expected in the second half of 2021 after the XC40 Recharge. Until then, the S90 is available in the country with a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel motor making 187bhp and 400Nm of peak torque paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.