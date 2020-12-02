Fiat will electrify 60 per cent of its models in 2021

- Despite Fiat Chrysler owning other brands, this development applies only to Fiat models

- If not all, Fiat’s road to electrification could cover up to eight of its model line-up

Sources report that Fiat’s brand Chief for Europe, Luca Napolitano, has announced that 60 percent of its line-up will undergo electrification by the end of 2021.

Although auto makers use the term ‘electrify’ commonly, conventional hybrids that still use the partial services of an IC engine, is usually the first step in the journey to electrification. This is then closely followed by plug-in hybrids, and then later on by the all-electric iterations.

Currently, it seems unclear as to exactly which Fiat models will get the ‘electrification’ treatment. As such, models such as the 500, 124 Spider, the Tipo, Panda, Qubo, and the Doblo could turn out as the likely recipients for the initial hybrid therapy. This would possibly be followed by the new 500, Fiat’s only upcoming all-electric model.

Back in the day, Fiat was one of those companies that shrugged from getting on the EV bandwagon when the majority of autos flocked in. Nonetheless, it still remains to be seen as to how Fiat pulls off this feat in the time committed.