New Nissan Magnite launched in India; prices start at Rs 4.99 lakh

The prices of the Nissan Magnite sub-four metre SUV have been announced, starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (introductory prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The introductory prices will be valid for bookings made up to 31 December, 2020. The model is available across two powertrains, four variants, and eight colours, details of which are available here.

The new Nissan Magnite will be offered with a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. A five-speed manual unit is standard while the CVT unit is offered exclusively with the latter. To know about the fuel efficiency figures and dimensions of the model, click here.

Feature highlights of the Nissan Magnite include projector headlamps and fog lights, L-shaped LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, silver skid plates and roof rails, puddle lamps, and squared wheel arches. The model receives safety features in the form of dual airbags, ABS with EBD, speed-sensing door lock, reverse parking sensors, traction control, anti-roll bar, VDC, HSA, and HBA.

Inside, the 2020 Nissan Magnite comes equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Nissan Connect, fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, around view monitor, steering mounted controls, rear arm-rest with cup holders and a mobile holder, as well as an engine-start-stop button. The Magnite rivals the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, and the Ford EcoSport.

The following are the variant-wise introductory prices of the Nissan Magnite (ex-showroom, Delhi):

Magnite 1.0 NA petrol XE MT: Rs 4.99 lakh

Magnite 1.0 NA petrol XL MT: Rs 5.99 lakh

Magnite 1.0 NA petrol XV MT: Rs 6.68 lakh

Magnite 1.0 NA petrol XV Premium MT: Rs 7.55 lakh

Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XL MT: Rs 6.99 lakh

Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XV MT: Rs 7.68 lakh

Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XV Premium MT: Rs 8.45 lakh

Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XL CVT: Rs 7.89 lakh

Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XV CVT: Rs 8.58 lakh

Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XV Premium CVT: Rs 9.35 lakh