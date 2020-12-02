CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • New Nissan Magnite launched in India; prices start at Rs 4.99 lakh

    New Nissan Magnite launched in India; prices start at Rs 4.99 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    27,869 Views
    New Nissan Magnite launched in India; prices start at Rs 4.99 lakh

    - Nissan Magnite is available in four variants across eight colours

    -Customers can choose from two powertrain options

    The prices of the Nissan Magnite sub-four metre SUV have been announced, starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (introductory prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The introductory prices will be valid for bookings made up to 31 December, 2020. The model is available across two powertrains, four variants, and eight colours, details of which are available here.

    The new Nissan Magnite will be offered with a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. A five-speed manual unit is standard while the CVT unit is offered exclusively with the latter. To know about the fuel efficiency figures and dimensions of the model, click here.

    Nissan Magnite Dashboard

    Feature highlights of the Nissan Magnite include projector headlamps and fog lights, L-shaped LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, silver skid plates and roof rails, puddle lamps, and squared wheel arches. The model receives safety features in the form of dual airbags, ABS with EBD, speed-sensing door lock, reverse parking sensors, traction control, anti-roll bar, VDC, HSA, and HBA. 

    Inside, the 2020 Nissan Magnite comes equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Nissan Connect, fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, around view monitor, steering mounted controls, rear arm-rest with cup holders and a mobile holder, as well as an engine-start-stop button. The Magnite rivals the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, and the Ford EcoSport.

    The following are the variant-wise introductory prices of the Nissan Magnite (ex-showroom, Delhi):

    Magnite 1.0 NA petrol XE MT: Rs 4.99 lakh

    Magnite 1.0 NA petrol XL MT: Rs 5.99 lakh

    Magnite 1.0 NA petrol XV MT: Rs 6.68 lakh

    Magnite 1.0 NA petrol XV Premium MT: Rs 7.55 lakh

    Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XL MT: Rs 6.99 lakh

    Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XV MT: Rs 7.68 lakh

    Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XV Premium MT: Rs 8.45 lakh

    Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XL CVT: Rs 7.89 lakh

    Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XV CVT: Rs 8.58 lakh

    Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XV Premium CVT: Rs 9.35 lakh

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 4.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Nissan
    • Nissan Magnite
    • Magnite
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Nissan Magnite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 5.84 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.02 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.53 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.84 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.89 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.56 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.79 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.55 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.56 Lakh
    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 4.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndDEC
    All Nissan-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Audi New Q3

    Audi New Q3

    ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars