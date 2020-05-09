Audi India announces safety measures for post-lockdown period

The automotive sector is gradually resuming operations after a month long lockdown due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Luxury car manufacturer, Audi India has announced safety measures to ensure the wellbeing of its customers as well as the employees.

The safety measures undertaken by the company are as follows –

- Complete sanitisation of workshops and showrooms with chemicals twice a day, including all access points, fixtures and furniture.

- The security team will conduct thermal scanning at the entrance as employees follow a staggered entry and exit system.

- Masks, gloves and sanitisers are mandatory for the employees, including the cafeteria staff.

- Social distancing will be maintained at all times in every area.

- All cars will be completely sanitised across touch points like door handles, steering handle, gear knob, buttons, hand rest, seats and windows using Audi car care products.

- Disposable covers for seats, gear knobs and floor mats.

- Staggered appointments for car delivery and servicing

- Sanitisation of the car post repair and before delivery with ozone treatment

- All sanitised cars, ready for delivery are marked with soft stickers and processed through contactless documentation.