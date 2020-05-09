Discounts of up to Rs 45,000 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire and Baleno

Select Maruti Suzuki dealers are offering discounts across the product range for the month of May. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonus. Following are the model wise discounts.

Arena

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Celerio is offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The Eeco, Wagon R and S-Presso can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 each.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire facelift include a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 each. There are no offers on the Vitara Brezza and the Ertiga.

Nexa

The Sigma variants of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Baleno can be availed with a cash discount Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each. The Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants of the Ignis are offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants of the Baleno are available with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki XL6 are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The Ciaz is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. Additionally, the Sigma, Delta and Zeta variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000.