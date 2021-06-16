CarWale
    All-electric SsangYong Korando e-motion revealed

    Jay Shah

    - Will be powered by a 61.5kWh battery pack

    - To be joined by another electric vehicle in 2022

    SsangYong Motors, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra has stepped into the electrification game with its first electric vehicle – the Korando e-motion. Based on its ICE sibling, the mid-size EV has entered into production on 14 June, 2021 and will initially go on sale in Europe and UK later this year. 

    The Korando e-motion borrows its design cues from the standard Korando. To distinguish itself, the EV features exterior updates like a blanked-off front grille, a redesigned front bumper, and repositioned fog lamps. The alloy wheels sport a new aerodynamic design in order to improve the air flow and thus resulting in a longer battery range. The blue inserts further enhance the environment-friendly quotient of the electric SUV. 

    Under the floor, the EV is likely to source power from a 61.5kWh battery pack sourced from LG Chem that is expected to have a power output of 188bhp. The claimed range is 418km with a top speed of 153kmph. Globally, the Korando e-motion will rival the likes of the Hyundai Kona electric and the MG ZS EV.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The South Korean carmaker is also working on its second EV. Codenamed as J100, the electric medium-sized SUV is likely to be launched in 2022. 

    SsangYong Motors Receiver, Yong Won Chung, said, 'We are establishing a strong foothold for corporate rehabilitation through a successful M&A and putting our very best efforts into new car development by addressing the rapidly changing automotive trends. In addition, we are expanding the line-up of eco-cars, discovering future growth opportunities such as new business models, and preparing for renewed competitiveness.'

    Mahindra eXUV300 Image
    Mahindra eXUV300
    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Popular Videos

