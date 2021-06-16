CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Mercedes-Benz S-Class to be launched in India tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    12,431 Views
    New Mercedes-Benz S-Class to be launched in India tomorrow

    - To be available in two options - S500 and the S580

    - Based on new design language and will be feature-rich with all the bells and whistles 

    The luxurious seventh-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class is due for launch in India tomorrow. The upcoming sedan has been voted as the 2021 World Luxury Car of the Year. The World Car Award jury panel includes 93 international journalists from 28 countries. The upcoming sedan is now not just richer in features but is also bigger than the outgoing model.  

    At the time of launch, the new S-Class is expected to be offered in two options - S500 and the S580. The S500 is expected to be powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine with an integrated 48V mild-hybrid motor that produces 430bhp and 530Nm of torque. On the other hand, the S580 trim with a twin-turbo V8 engine will generate 470bhp and 700Nm of torque. Both the engines will come mated to the latest nine-speed automatic transmission.

    Apart from a new design language, the new model will get a new MBUX system which will include as many as five screens. Additional feature highlights will include quilted leather upholstery, wooden veneers, ambient lighting, fibre optic lighting around the cabin, and more. More details about the new S-Class will be known tomorrow.

    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class
    ₹ 1.40 - 2.80 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota launches ‘Doorstep Delivery’ to supply genuine parts to customers
     Next 
    All-electric SsangYong Korando e-motion revealed

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    McLaren GT

    McLaren GT

    ₹ 3.72 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class

    ₹ 1.40 - 2.80 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 17th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    ₹ 43.59 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mercedes-Benz S-Class to be launched in India tomorrow