New Mercedes-Benz S-Class to be launched in India tomorrow

- To be available in two options - S500 and the S580

- Based on new design language and will be feature-rich with all the bells and whistles

The luxurious seventh-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class is due for launch in India tomorrow. The upcoming sedan has been voted as the 2021 World Luxury Car of the Year. The World Car Award jury panel includes 93 international journalists from 28 countries. The upcoming sedan is now not just richer in features but is also bigger than the outgoing model.

At the time of launch, the new S-Class is expected to be offered in two options - S500 and the S580. The S500 is expected to be powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine with an integrated 48V mild-hybrid motor that produces 430bhp and 530Nm of torque. On the other hand, the S580 trim with a twin-turbo V8 engine will generate 470bhp and 700Nm of torque. Both the engines will come mated to the latest nine-speed automatic transmission.

Apart from a new design language, the new model will get a new MBUX system which will include as many as five screens. Additional feature highlights will include quilted leather upholstery, wooden veneers, ambient lighting, fibre optic lighting around the cabin, and more. More details about the new S-Class will be known tomorrow.