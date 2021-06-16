BMW Group and Volkswagen Group join ‘Quantum Technology and Application Consortium’

- To develop quantum computing in vehicle applications

- 10 German corporations are the founding members of the consortium

BMW Group and Volkswagen Group have become two of the 10 German corporations jointly founding the Quantum Technology and Application Consortium (QUTAC). The goal of this consortium is to further develop the existing fundamentals of quantum computing into usable industrial applications.

In simpler terms, QUTAC aims at bringing together industry-relevant applications for technology, chemical and pharmaceuticals, insurance, and automotive industries.

This is intended to create the basis for the industrialisation of quantum computing in Germany and Europe. The founding members of this consortium include – BASF, BMW Group, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bosch, Infineon, Merck, Munich Re, SAP, Siemens, and Volkswagen Group.

In the ‘Stimulus and Future Package’, the German Government has given a boost to the development of Quantum Computers. Working together, these companies will identify, develop, run trials, and share such new-age applications. There are many highly interesting areas like logistics, transport, chemicals and the financial sector which these German corporations can explore by sharing their expertise.

The participating companies consider an economically strong and resilient quantum computing ecosystem in Germany and Europe to be crucial to promote successful industrialisation and digital sovereignty in this field. QUTAC's vision is to drive such a quantum computing ecosystem. The consortium promotes applications for the commercial use of this technology that is needed in the member companies. And while at it, they can create industrial demand as the members are spread in a broad cross-section of the German economy. Thus the applications that are identified, developed, and tested within the consortium will be trend-setting for all industries.

The results and decisions of the consortium are intended to benefit all participants in the ecosystem. The QUTAC has set forth specific steps – first, the need for quantum computing in the German economy is to be identified to create the basis for a cross-industry application. Currently, possible applications are being identified and their potential for industrial implementation is being evaluated. These reference applications will be jointly implemented and further developed beyond the boundaries of the consortium.