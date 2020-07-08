Please Tell Us Your City

  All new Honda City variant wise features leaked ahead of launch

All new Honda City variant wise features leaked ahead of launch

July 08, 2020, 04:30 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
937 Views
All new Honda City variant wise features leaked ahead of launch

- Fifth-gen Honda City to be offered in three trims

- The model will be available with two powertrain options

Honda Cars India is all set to launch the new-gen City on 15 July. Ahead of its launch, the variant-wise features of the model have been leaked on the web. Spy images reveal that the fifth-gen City will be available in three trims including V, VX and ZX. We have already driven the new City and you can read the review here.

Honda All New City Front view

The V trim of the next generation Honda City will come equipped with ABS and EBD, Hill Start Assist (HSA), four airbags, rear parking sensors, three-point seat-belts for all passengers, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, LED tail lights, 15-inch alloy wheels, dual-tone upholstery, rear AC vents, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Honda Connect, cruise control, engine start-stop button, keyless entry, smart trunk, automatic climate control, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs and Remote engine start (CVT only).

Honda All New City Front view

The VX trim of the upcoming Honda City receives features in the form of six airbags, auto-dimming IRVM, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, electric sunroof, seven-inch coloured TFT MID, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob and automatic headlamps.

Honda All New City Front view

The ZX trim of the all new Honda City will feature lane watch camera, LED headlamps, LED fog lights, leather seat upholstery, remote opening function for windows and sunroof, auto fold function for ORVMs and leather arm-rests.

Honda All New City Front view

Powertrain options on the new Honda City will include 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former will be capable of producing 119bhp and 145Nm of torque while the latter will be tuned to produce 98bhp and 200Nm of torque. A six-speed manual transmission will be standard while a CVT unit will be offered exclusively with the petrol variant. You can read about the model's fuel efficiency figures with the link here.

  Honda
  All New City
  Honda All New City
