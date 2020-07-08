Discounts of up Rs 2.02 lakh on Volkswagen Polo and Vento

A few Volkswagen dealers in India are offering discounts on select models in the month of July. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts.

The Volkswagen Vento 1.0 turbo-petrol Comfortline variant is available with benefits of up to Rs 2.02 lakh, including a cash discount of Rs 1.6 lakh, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, corporate discount of Rs 7,000 and an additional discount of Rs 15,000 for doctors. The Highline Plus variant of the model is offered with benefits of up to Rs 1.42 lakh, including a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, corporate discount of Rs 7,000 and an additional discount of Rs 15,000 for doctors.

Discounts on the Volkswagen Polo 1.0 turbo-petrol include a cash discount of Rs 13,200, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000, taking the total benefits to Rs 38,200. There are no offers on the Tiguan AllSpace or T-Roc.