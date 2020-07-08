Skoda Auto Volkswagen India provides its mobile health clinic to Karanjvihire Primary Healthcare Centre

- Karanjvihire Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) serves around 12 villages, including the SAVW plant area in Pune

- The van will also be used to transfer patients requiring hospitalisation as well as provide medical consultation in the villages they visit

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India handed over its mobile health clinic van to the Karanjvihire Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) that will help the medical staff medical consultation to around 12 villages including the including SAVW plant area in Pune. The mobile health clinic van will be provided for a period of six months as an interim replacement for the 15 year old in-use ambulance, and will be utilised exclusively to transfer pregnant women to the healthcare centre.

In addition to the van, SAVWIPL is donating medicines and essential medical equipment worth Rs 14 lakh to the Mahalunge COVID Care Centre in Pune. The company had previously pledged financial support of INR 1 crore for the 1100-bed dedicated COVID-19 facility at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune and donated medicines worth Rs 22.34 lakh. The company’s employees in Aurangabad, Mumbai and Pune, supported by the labor unions in Pune and Aurangabad, also contributed a day’s salary to raise over Rs 1.2 crore to fund 15 ventilators, monitors and PPE kits to COVID-19 facilities in Aurangabad, Pune and Mumbai. The brand also produced and donated over 15,000 reusable face shields to hospitals in Aurangabad, Pune, Latur and Beed as well as automatic AMBU Bags, intubation boxes and 3D printed retro-fitted filtered oxygen masks to aid healthcare providers treating COVID-19 patients.

Commenting on the occasion, Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Volkswagen India, said, “At Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, we are strongly committed towards our community and its well-being. We are humbled to be a part of such humanitarian initiatives and contribute to society. As defined in our community charter, we will continue to support healthcare as one of the key pillars of our CSR initiatives.”