2022 Mini John Cooper Works - Now in pictures

The JCWs are known for their sportiness and aggression, and the new Mini John Cooper Works is the latest example of it. The 2022 model has recently made its global debut with many changes to its exterior and interior. It's said that it's as much fun on the road as it is on the track. Well, until we test it, here is a picture gallery for you to look at, while we detail all the changes and its specifications.

Mini has slightly revised its fascia with circular LED headlights and a hexagonal radiator grille. Look closely, and the bumper gets larger air openings as well.

Needless to say, the latter gives the car a very dynamic look. However, it also ensures optimum temperature control of the engine, and at the same time, for the brakes as well.

Then, there are these model-specific changes like the scuttles to reduce drag. These have been redesigned specifically to optimise the airflow.

Inside its cabin, the design and layout are more or less the same as the previous model save for some changes. These include different ambient lighting options and the use of different materials.

An important update though is in the form of a new infotainment system. This gets an 8.8-inch touch display in black panel design, operates on new software, and also gets sharper graphics.

The presence of 'Live Widgets' now makes it quite conspicuous, that the brand has finally decided to give this update to this JCW. It can be selected by just swiping on the touch screen display.

As for colours of the displays, customers can request these to be linked to the driving modes that are standard in the Mini John Cooper Works.

Under the hood, is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine that churns out 228bhp of power and 320Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

This model boasts a 0-100kmph acceleration time of 6.3 seconds, while the trim with the eight-speed automatic gearbox can do the same stint a little faster in 6.1 seconds.

And that's not all, as customers can opt for a new adaptive suspension, which uses an additional valve to smooth out the pressure peaks within its damper to provide an optimum balance between ride comfort and sportiness.