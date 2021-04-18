Hyundai Kona N coming on 27 April

- 2.0-litre turbo-petrol to make close to 275bhp

- Eight-speed DCT sending power to front wheels only

Hyundai is given out an official date for the reveal of the hot and happening Kona N. To break cover on 27 April, the go-fast version of the Kona will be the fourth car under the N marque since the introduction of the sub-brand in 2016.

Expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre T-GDi as the Veloster N and i30 N, the Kona N will make around 275bhp of power with torque rated somewhere around 400Nm. It will be an FWD only with clever differential fed through Hyundai’s newest eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. There may or may not be a manual transmission on offer.

Making the Kona N stand out from the run-of-the-mill model will be blacked out grille joined by N’s characteristic red-tipped lower front lip. What’s interesting is the flared wheel arches extending ahead to meet the front lip – which Hyundai says is inspired by the aeronautic fuselage. It will sit on larger wheels with lowered ride height and wrapped in grippier tyres. Red accents will be seen on the side skirts with N-branded brake callipers peeping out of the large wheel.

At the back, there’s a double-wing blacked-out roof-mounted spoiler seen on the prototypes and will be offered on the production model as well. As seen on other full-fledged N models, there will be dual exhaust tips flaunting the performance pedigree along with black diffusers on the lower bumper. There are no details on the cabin available yet, but of what’s seen on the other N models, the Kona N will also get sportier seats, suede upholstery, blacked-out inserts and then some.

More details of the full-fledged Hyundai Kona N will be revealed closer to the official global debut. It will join the i20 N, i30 N and Veloster N in the Korean carmaker’s performance line-up.