    2022 Jeep Meridian arrives at dealerships ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The new Jeep Meridian will be launched in India tomorrow

    - The model will be powered by a 168bhp, 2.0-litre diesel engine

    Jeep India is all set to introduce the Meridian seven-seat SUV in the country tomorrow, bookings for the model are open for an amount of Rs 50,000. 

    A rival to the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, and the MG Gloster, the Meridian has now begun arriving at local dealerships across India.

    Exterior highlights of the new Jeep Meridian include LED headlamps, fog lights, the signature seven box grille, chrome inserts for the front bumper, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, dual-tone roof rails, contrast black ORVMs and roof, silver skid plate on the rear bumper, a shark-fin antenna, wraparound LED tail lights, a tail-gate mounted number plate recess, and an integrated spoiler.

    In terms of features, the 2022 Jeep Meridian will receive wireless charging, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a dual-tone black and brown upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a fully-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, electric tumble function for the second-row seats, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera.

    Under the hood, the upcoming Jeep Meridian will be offered with a sole engine, a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel motor producing 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard while a nine-speed automatic unit is available as an option. The former and latter are offered in the FWD and AWD configurations respectively. We have driven the Meridian, and to read our review, click here.

