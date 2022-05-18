CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai and Tata Power join hands to set up EV charging stations in India

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    281 Views
    Hyundai and Tata Power join hands to set up EV charging stations in India

    To accelerate the EV adoption and boost the charging network infrastructure in India, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) and Tata Power have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to install fast chargers across the carmaker’s touchpoints.

    Hyundai plans to install 60kW DC fast chargers at its 34 electric-vehicle dealerships pan-India. Located in 29 cities, these dealerships currently provide only a 7.2kW Type-2 AC charger facility to EV owners. Besides this, Tata Power will also assist Hyundai EV owners with home charging solutions, such as the supply of wall box chargers and their installation.

    All EV owners will be able to charge their cars at the Hyundai dealership, irrespective of the car’s brand. However, Hyundai owners will get special prices for charging their EVs at these dealerships. As a part of the agreement, Tata Power will be operating and maintaining the chargers.

    To use the fast chargers, EV owners can download the Hyundai or Tata Power EZ Charge apps. With this, they will be able to pre-book slots, navigate and locate charging stations, monitor the charging activity, and make payments.

    Speaking on the occasion, Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power, said, 'Our collaboration with Hyundai Motor India aligns with the Government of India's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan and demonstrates our commitment to leading India's clean energy and net-zero goals. Tata Power's expertise in EV charging space coupled with comprehensive charging solutions and countrywide ownership of Hyundai vehicles will help in the development of sustainable mobility infrastructure, boosting faster EV adoption.'

    Hyundai Kona Electric Image
    Hyundai Kona Electric
    ₹ 23.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2022 Jeep Meridian arrives at dealerships ahead of launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Kona Electric Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6541 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Max

    Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Meridian
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Meridian

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Kona Electric Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 25.22 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 25.23 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 25.30 Lakh
    Pune₹ 25.22 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 26.17 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 25.22 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 26.28 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 25.22 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 26.90 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6541 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai and Tata Power join hands to set up EV charging stations in India