Hyundai and Tata Power join hands to set up EV charging stations in India

To accelerate the EV adoption and boost the charging network infrastructure in India, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) and Tata Power have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to install fast chargers across the carmaker’s touchpoints.

Hyundai plans to install 60kW DC fast chargers at its 34 electric-vehicle dealerships pan-India. Located in 29 cities, these dealerships currently provide only a 7.2kW Type-2 AC charger facility to EV owners. Besides this, Tata Power will also assist Hyundai EV owners with home charging solutions, such as the supply of wall box chargers and their installation.

All EV owners will be able to charge their cars at the Hyundai dealership, irrespective of the car’s brand. However, Hyundai owners will get special prices for charging their EVs at these dealerships. As a part of the agreement, Tata Power will be operating and maintaining the chargers.

To use the fast chargers, EV owners can download the Hyundai or Tata Power EZ Charge apps. With this, they will be able to pre-book slots, navigate and locate charging stations, monitor the charging activity, and make payments.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power, said, 'Our collaboration with Hyundai Motor India aligns with the Government of India's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan and demonstrates our commitment to leading India's clean energy and net-zero goals. Tata Power's expertise in EV charging space coupled with comprehensive charging solutions and countrywide ownership of Hyundai vehicles will help in the development of sustainable mobility infrastructure, boosting faster EV adoption.'