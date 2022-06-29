CarWale
    2022 Jaguar F-Pace SVR SV Bespoke Edition 1988 available to order in India

    Nikhil Puthran

    2022 Jaguar F-Pace SVR SV Bespoke Edition 1988 available to order in India

    - Limited to just 394 units

    - Powered by a 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine that generates 542bhp/700Nm

    Jaguar F-Pace Right Rear Three Quarter

    The first limited edition of Jaguar’s high-performance SUV, the F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 is now available to order in India. Sadly, just 394 units will be built for the global market and are created by the firm’s SV Bespoke division. The Edition 1988 name pays tribute to the racing success of the World Sports - Prototype Championship winning XJR-9 in 1988. 

    Jaguar F-Pace Side Badge

    The limited edition F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 gets the unique Midnight Amethyst Gloss paintwork which is complemented by a set of 22-inch optional Champaign Gold Satin forged alloy wheels. Further, the vehicle gets Sunset Gold Satin finish on the Jaguar leaper and Jaguar lettering. For exclusivity, the vehicle also gets ‘One of 394’ SV Bespoke commissioning graphic. 

    Jaguar F-Pace Steering Wheel

    As for the interior, the vehicle gets semi-aniline ebony leather upholstery and exclusive Sunset Gold Satin detailing across the dashboard, steering wheel spokes, gear shift paddles, and the heated-and-cooled front performance seats. Moreover, it also gets open-pore carbon fibre finishers and the Jaguar leaper, as well as, the horn ring on the steering wheel has received a Satin Black finish. To enhance the premium experience the illuminated treadplates and dashboard feature the SV Bespoke and Edition 1988 branding. 

    Jaguar F-Pace Rear Badge

    Mechanically, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR SV Bespoke Edition 1988 is powered by the 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine that generates 542bhp and 700Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive setup. This vehicle is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in just four seconds! 

    New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to come equipped with AWD

