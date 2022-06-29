2022 Jaguar F-Pace SVR SV Bespoke Edition 1988 available to order in India

- Limited to just 394 units

- Powered by a 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine that generates 542bhp/700Nm

The first limited edition of Jaguar’s high-performance SUV, the F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 is now available to order in India. Sadly, just 394 units will be built for the global market and are created by the firm’s SV Bespoke division. The Edition 1988 name pays tribute to the racing success of the World Sports - Prototype Championship winning XJR-9 in 1988.

The limited edition F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 gets the unique Midnight Amethyst Gloss paintwork which is complemented by a set of 22-inch optional Champaign Gold Satin forged alloy wheels. Further, the vehicle gets Sunset Gold Satin finish on the Jaguar leaper and Jaguar lettering. For exclusivity, the vehicle also gets ‘One of 394’ SV Bespoke commissioning graphic.

As for the interior, the vehicle gets semi-aniline ebony leather upholstery and exclusive Sunset Gold Satin detailing across the dashboard, steering wheel spokes, gear shift paddles, and the heated-and-cooled front performance seats. Moreover, it also gets open-pore carbon fibre finishers and the Jaguar leaper, as well as, the horn ring on the steering wheel has received a Satin Black finish. To enhance the premium experience the illuminated treadplates and dashboard feature the SV Bespoke and Edition 1988 branding.

Mechanically, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR SV Bespoke Edition 1988 is powered by the 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine that generates 542bhp and 700Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive setup. This vehicle is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in just four seconds!