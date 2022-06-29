New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to come equipped with AWD

- The 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be unveiled on 1 July

- The model will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, and MG Astor

Toyota has released another set of teasers for the 2022 Urban Cruiser Hyryder ahead of its world debut which will take place later this week. The model will also spawn a Maruti derivative based on a JV between the two brands.

Coming to the model, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been teased yet again, and the new teaser reveals that the mid-size SUV will receive an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. We expect the model to get a 360-degree camera as well.

Another teaser of Toyota's new SUV gives us a peek at the side profile and rear design of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. On either side, the model gets new dual-tone alloy wheels, a blacked-out roof, black ORVMs, Hybrid badging on the front fender, vertically-mounted reflectors on the rear bumper, a contrast-coloured skid plate, and a tail-gate mounted number plate recess.

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is likely to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with mild-hybrid and strong hybrid systems. The model will be officially unveiled on 1 July. Stay tuned for updates.