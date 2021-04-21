CarWale
    2021 Volkswagen Polo images leaked ahead of official unveil tomorrow

    Jay Shah

    - To make an official appearance worldwide tomorrow

    - To get revised exterior and updated cabin

    Volkswagen is gearing up to launch the new generation of the Polo tomorrow. Ahead of the official unveil, the images of the hatchback have surfaced online. The pictures give us a clear visual of the production-ready Polo that wears a fresh face and gets an updated cabin. 

    While the overall silhouette remains unchanged, the headlamps on the new Polo are sleeker than on the previous model. There are two daytime running lights, of which one runs across the front grille that is now slimmer than before. The front bumper has also been reworked with the secondary grille getting a box design. It also lets go of the front fog lamps that only integrate the front parking sensors. The taillights now protrude towards the boot and the ‘Polo’ badging now shifts to the centre, below the new brand logo. 

    The cabin now appears to have been fitted with a larger infotainment system and a new steering wheel with silver inserts and mounted controls. The buttons and knobs for the HVAC have also been replaced for a touch unit. Additional details will be disclosed as the German carmaker takes the wraps off the hatchback tomorrow.

    Overseas, the Polo is available with petrol as well as diesel powertrains with a combination of gearboxes. The updated model is likely to carry the existing drivetrains. The Polo in India is long due for an update. If Volkswagen plans on updating the hatchback, it will most likely bring the upcoming version for the Indian market. Until then, the Polo combats with a 1.0-litre MPI and 1.0-litre TSI engine. 

