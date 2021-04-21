CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,72,433 vehicles in March 2021

    Jay Shah

    454 Views
    - Manufacturing of passenger vehicles grew by 2.5 per cent M-o-M

    - Production of Super Carry commercial vehicle witnesses a decline

    Maruti Suzuki has listed out its production figures for the month of March 2021. The largest car manufacturer of India has produced a total of 1,72,433 units in the last month which comprises passenger vehicles as well as light commercial vehicles.

    The company manufactured 1,23,705 mini and sub-compact vehicles that include the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon RSwiftDzireIgnisBalenoCelerio, and other OEM models. These numbers are 82.7 per cent higher when compared to the records for the same period last year. The mid-size offering, Ciaz, is a strong product for the brand witnessing a rise in production with 2,146 units manufactured in the previous month.

    Moving to the utility vehicles, Maruti Suzuki offers the EecoErtigaXL6, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and the Gypsy domestically. The car manufacturer also assembles the Jimny SUV in India to be exported to international markets, details of which can be read here. This segment has also observed a positive surge of over 100 per cent on a yearly scale with a manufacturing total of 44,312 units. The total passenger vehicles produced in the month stood at 1,70,036 units. 

    Maruti is also making a steady upward growth on the commercial vehicles front. However, last month, the production was limited to just 938 units as against 2,397 pick-ups built in March 2020. Recently, the company hiked prices of select models by 1.6 per cent, details of which can be read here. To know the discount offers on several Maruti Suzuki models, click here.

