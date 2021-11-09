CarWale
    2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio teaser - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    781 Views
    2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio teaser - Now in pictures

    The new-generation Celerio will make its debut tomorrow with Maruti Suzuki revealing the car in its full glory. The carmaker will also announce the variant-wise pricing for the car at an event tomorrow post noon. Here are a few official pictures snapped from the teaser, before the carmaker fully reveals the hatchback tomorrow.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Headlight

    With fully updated exterior looks, the Celerio will be a small entry-level car but will have an eye-catching profile with elegant looks.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Grille

    It will sport updated headlamps, bumpers, and tail lamps as well. The automaker has fully tweaked the entire body kit of this entry-level hatchback and will get segment-first features as well.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Front Door Handle

    A noteworthy one is keyless entry teased in the video here. Tomorrow at the launch, we expect the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio to be introduced in four trims and seven variants in all. 

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Infotainment System

    You can also see it will get a touchscreen infotainment screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It will get music and navigation as seen with Maruti's SmartPlay Studio system.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Engine Start Button

    There's also a multi-spoke steering wheel along with a push start/stop button with idle start/stop function. In addition, the car should also get a semi-digital instrument cluster.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    We expect the new Celerio to draw power from the 1.0-litre K10C Dual jet VVT petrol engine. The engine will come paired with both manual and automatic transmission options.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    And another USP that is being marketed through various digital mediums is that the new Celerio is likely to be India's most fuel efficient petrol car with a reported mileage of 26kmpl.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Dashboard

    The carmaker has already commenced the pre-launch bookings of the new-gen Celerio across India. Interested customers can get their car reserved at a token amount of Rs 11,000.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Grille
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Image
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio
    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Next 
    New-gen Maruti Suzuki Brezza begins testing

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3850 Views
    28 Likes

    Popular Videos

