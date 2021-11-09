New-gen Maruti Suzuki Brezza begins testing

- Expected to be launched in mid-2022

- Likely to continue with the 1.5-litre petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki has begun its groundwork to bring in updated models for the coming year. We have already seen the new Baleno and the next-gen Alto being tested on public roads. This time around, it’s the Vitara Brezza compact SUV that has been spied undergoing testing.

The test mule seen here is heavily draped in black sheets overlaying the exterior styling changes. However, it can be seen that the prototype retains the tall-boy boxy silhouette of the current-gen model. The most noticeable change is the repositioned number plate recess that is now seen lower, close to the rear bumper. We expect the carmaker to make cosmetic changes inside out along with redesigned alloy wheels, a new dashboard layout and added features.

Under the hood, the Vitara Brezza will continue to be powered by the 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. It is mated to a five-speed gearbox and a four-speed automatic transmission.

The refreshed Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is expected to be introduced sometime in the second half of 2022. It will continue to compete against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

Image Source