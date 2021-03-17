2021 Mahindra XUV500 continues testing; to get front seats with memory function

- New Mahindra XUV500 could arrive later this year

- The model is expected to receive a host of new features

The new Mahindra XUV500 has been spotted testing yet again, with a fresh set of pictures revealing additional details about the SUV. The model is expected to arrive later this year.

As seen in the spy images, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will come equipped electric front seats with memory function. A few other notable highlights from the image reveals a dual-screen setup, fully digital instrument console, a large touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, an engine start-stop button, squared AC vents with chrome surrounds, dual-tone black and beige interiors, a brushed aluminium insert for the dashboard, chrome door handles, an arm-rest, and a rotary dial on the centre console.

Previous spy shots of the new-gen Mahindra XUV500 had revealed features such as new front and rear bumpers, the signature six-slat grille design, new C-shaped headlamps, multi-spoke alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, a panoramic sunroof and wrap-around LED tail lights.

The upcoming generation of the Mahindra XUV500 is likely to be offered with a range of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. A six-speed manual unit will be standard while an automatic unit and a AWD unit could be available as well.

