BMW i4 electric sedan revealed with 590km range

- Expected to be launched later in 2021

- Will also get an M Performance version at a later stage

Alongside the recently revealed BMW iX, the Bavarian carmaker took the covers off its second electric iteration, the i4 today. The four-door Gran Coupe will hit the roads sometime later in the year 2021.

Visually, it carries environment-friendly traits such as the vertical kidney-grille with blue borders. A blue border at the end of the doors signifies that the monstrous combustion engine is now swapped for a pure electric powertrain. Not to disappoint, BMW has assured that the performance shall not be compromised, and it will still be able to belt out a zero to 100kmph sprint time of four seconds. Well, all that without the pops and gurgles of a V8!

The exact details of the interior and the battery are not disclosed by the brand. However, it has been revealed that the i4 model lineup will be offered in different versions to choose from. It will be able to do a WLTP range of up to 590km with a power output of 523bhp. At a later stage, BMW also plans to introduce an M Performance model of the i4 that will boast BMW’s sport DNA with utmost comfort and sustainable performance.

Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Customer, Brands, Sales, said, “With its sporty looks, best-in-class driving dynamics and zero local emissions, the BMW i4 is a true BMW. It makes the heart of the BMW brand now beat fully electric.”

The car manufacturer is likely to give out more details of the i4 in the weeks to come. When launched, it will rival Tesla’s Model 3. Until then, stay tuned!