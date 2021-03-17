BMW to introduce 13 all-electric cars by 2023

- MINI to go all-electric by 2030

- The iX production to commence in the coming months

A few months back, BMW revealed its flagship all-electric SUV, the iX, and now the carmaker has confirmed that the iX will be offered in two guises – the xDrive 40 and xDrive 50. Going further, BMW aims at strengthening its EV game with the launch of 13 new electric vehicles by the end of 2030.

The company states that it will continue to grow and there will be at least one fully-electric model under all key segments by 2023. It also aims to deliver a total of two million EVs to customers in the next four years and forecasts a 50 per cent of share by electric vehicles in the company’s total sale figures.

In other news, BMW announced that its subsidiary, MINI, will be the first brand under the umbrella to go all-electric and that the last model with a combustion engine will be built in 2025. The brand also hinted at its luxury arm, Rolls Royce to offer electric vehicles in the future.

A few days back, BMW also introduced its latest and updated infotainment system in the form of the iDrive 8, details of which can be read here. The BMW iX was unveiled a few months back featuring the latest technology, design, and an electric powertrain, details of which can be read here.