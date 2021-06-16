2021 Range Rover Velar deliveries commence in India, prices start at Rs 79.87 lakh

- Available in R-Dynamic S variant in both petrol and a new next-generation Ingenium diesel engine option

- New feature additions include a 3D surround camera, electronic air suspension, and cabin air ionisation with PM2.5 filter

JaguarLand Rover has commenced deliveries of the new Range Rover Velar in India. The 2021 Range Rover Velar is available in the R-Dynamic S variant in both petrol and a new next-generation diesel engine option, with prices starting at Rs 79.87 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Mechanically, the Range Rover Velar is available in 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The D200 trim gets the next-generation four-cylinder Ingenium diesel engine that produces 198bhp at 4,250rpm and 430Nm of torque between 1,750 to 2,500rpm. The diesel version has a top speed of 210kmph and is capable of accelerating from 0-100kmph in 8.20 seconds. On the other hand, the P250 petrol engine generates 243bhp at 5,500rpm and 365Nm of torque between 1,300rpm to 4,500rpm. Both the engine options come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with an all-wheel drivetrain.

The new feature additions include a 3D surround camera, electronic air suspension, and cabin air ionisation with a PM2.5 filter. Additionally, the SUV gets a new Pivi Pro infotainment system with standard features, including a 10-inch touchscreen, a 10-inch lower touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote, and a newly designed interface. The vehicle’s infotainment, telematics, and various control modules can all be updated via remote software update. The British marque boasts that the new Velar is cleaner, safer, and smarter than ever before and is one of the most technologically advanced luxury SUVs in the world.

Speaking on the launch, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “Range Rover Velar is one the most aspirational SUV’s in India because of its peerless blend of avant-garde design, luxury and technology. In its latest avatar, with introduction of new technology and convenience features, the Range Rover Velar has become more desirable than ever.”