New Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased ahead of launch

- The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will be launched in India on 17 June

- The model is likely to be offered in the S500 and S580 variants

Mercedes-Benz has teased the seventh-generation S-Class ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place tomorrow. The W223 S-Class made its world debut in September 2020.

The teaser video shared by Mercedes-Benz India on its social media handles reveals the flush-fitting door handles of the new S-Class. Compared to its predecessor, the next-gen S-Class receives a new exterior design and a host of new features inside out.

Under the hood, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is expected to be offered with a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine in the S500 guise and a twin-turbo V8 in the S580 guise. The former also features a 48V mild-hybrid motor, and this powertrain produces a combined output of 430bhp and 530Nm of torque, while the latter produces 470bhp and 800Nm of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard across the range.

Feature highlights of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class include sleek LED headlamps, a new grille with three horizontal slats, 21-inch alloy wheels, wedge-shaped LED tail lights, the brand’s latest version of the MBUX system, a freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a floating tablet-like screen that acts as the instrument console, quilted leather upholstery, ambient lighting, fibre optic lighting, and brushed metal inserts. More details will be revealed at the launch tomorrow. Stay tuned for updates.