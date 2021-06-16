CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    546 Views
    New Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased ahead of launch

    - The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will be launched in India on 17 June

    - The model is likely to be offered in the S500 and S580 variants

    Mercedes-Benz has teased the seventh-generation S-Class ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place tomorrow. The W223 S-Class made its world debut in September 2020.

    Front Door Handle

    The teaser video shared by Mercedes-Benz India on its social media handles reveals the flush-fitting door handles of the new S-Class. Compared to its predecessor, the next-gen S-Class receives a new exterior design and a host of new features inside out.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is expected to be offered with a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine in the S500 guise and a twin-turbo V8 in the S580 guise. The former also features a 48V mild-hybrid motor, and this powertrain produces a combined output of 430bhp and 530Nm of torque, while the latter produces 470bhp and 800Nm of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard across the range.

    Dashboard

    Feature highlights of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class include sleek LED headlamps, a new grille with three horizontal slats, 21-inch alloy wheels, wedge-shaped LED tail lights, the brand’s latest version of the MBUX system, a freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a floating tablet-like screen that acts as the instrument console, quilted leather upholstery, ambient lighting, fibre optic lighting, and brushed metal inserts. More details will be revealed at the launch tomorrow. Stay tuned for updates.

    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class
    ₹ 1.40 - 2.80 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2021 Range Rover Velar deliveries commence in India, prices start at Rs 79.87 lakh
     Next 
    Skoda Kushaq India launch on 28 June

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    McLaren GT

    McLaren GT

    ₹ 3.72 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class

    ₹ 1.40 - 2.80 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 17th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    ₹ 43.59 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased ahead of launch