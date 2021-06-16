CarWale
    Skoda Kushaq India launch on 28 June

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    15,403 Views
    - To be available in two petrol engine options – 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI

    - To arrive in Skoda showroom in July 2021

    Skoda India has scheduled the launch of its latest SUV, the Kushaq on 28 June, 2021. At the time of launch, the SUV will be offered in five colour options, such as - Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Tornado Red, and Honey Orange. The SUV will start arriving at Skoda dealerships across the country in July 2021. 

    The latest SUV from Skoda, the Kushaq is based on the MQB-AO-IN platform that also underpins the Volkswagen Taigun. In terms of dimensions, the Kushaq measures 4,221mm in length, 1,760mm in width, and 1,612mm in height, while the wheelbase measures 2,651mm. Under the hood, the Kushaq will be available in two powertrain options. The 1.0-litre TSI engine will generate 109bhp and 175Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre TSI engine will generate 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The six-speed manual transmission will be standard, while a seven-speed DSG and a six-speed automatic unit will be available in 1.5-litre and 1.0-litre engine options, respectively.

    Czech car manufacturer, Skoda claims that the Kushaq offers class-leading interior space, owing to the largest wheelbase of 2,651mm. The upcoming SUV is not just longer than its competitors, but it is also larger than the Skoda Karoq. The feature list includes a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control system, ambient lighting, keyless entry, and more. To learn more about the interior, click here

