2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR P550 AWD - All you need to know

Nearly three months after it was first announced for the Indian market, the sportier Jaguar F-Pace SVR has been launched. And it costs the earth - Rs 1.51 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India) to be precise. Now, let us shed some light on this SVR badged F-Pace and find out what you get for the megabucks.

When it comes to exquisite automobiles, British marques excel at meticulous craftsmanship - no matter whether it is a luxury automobile or a super-fast one. Jaguar is one such British automaker that develops elegant, luxurious and sporty automobiles. Special Vehicle Racing is a special program by Jaguar that transforms plush cars into prodigious performance automobiles. And this new F-Pace SVR is the latest example of their work.

Engine and Transmission

The crown jewel of the F-Pace SVR is none other than the 4,999cc Supercharged V8 engine that is capable of making a whopping 543bhp and a whale of 700Nm torque. Thus, this Jaguar can sprint from zero to 100kmph in a staggering four seconds flat. It is married to an eight-speed automatic and sends power to four wheels via an all-wheel-drive system.

Design

Although the F-Pace SVR appears very similar to the traditional F-Pace, there are subtle differences between the two. First things first, to cool the mighty V8 off and keep it in optimum condition, Jaguar has outfitted the F-Pace SVR with a new bumper that has larger air vents - wrapped in elongated C-shaped sections. As against the standard F-Pace, this souped-up version comes outfitted with a set of 21-inch alloy wheels.

Moreover, there are air vents on the bonnet and fenders, which play a part in extracting hot air out. Interestingly, these inlets and outlets also double up as vents to enhance the downforce and help achieve lower drag. The fender air vents also follow the same C-shaped design as the bumper inlets. Similarly, the rear end also features the same C-shaped elements and quad-exhaust tips.

Interior

Being the top-of-the-range model, the F-Pace SVR’s interior wears premium Ebony upholstery made with a blend of Suede cloth and Windsor leather. The front performance seats can be electronically adjusted in fourteen different ways and also get heating and ventilation functions.

In addition, the cabin is equipped with an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment touchscreen, a 12.3-inch driver information display, a wireless charging pad with a signal booster and a Meridian sound system. There are also front, side and curtain airbags, a lockable glovebox, overhead sunglasses storage, valet mode and ISOFIX child seat anchor points.

Features

Along with the prodigious V8, Jaguar has also added some performance-oriented equipment in the F-Pace SVR. To begin with, this SVR gets 395mm brakes at the front and rear which are bigger than the standard 355 (front) and 325mm (rear). Moreover, it comes with very sophisticated features such as configurable and adaptive dynamics, electronic active differential, active sports exhaust, lane changing assist and adaptive cruise control.