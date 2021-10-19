CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR P550 AWD - All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    447 Views
    2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR P550 AWD - All you need to know

    Nearly three months after it was first announced for the Indian market, the sportier Jaguar F-Pace SVR has been launched. And it costs the earth - Rs 1.51 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India) to be precise. Now, let us shed some light on this SVR badged F-Pace and find out what you get for the megabucks.

    When it comes to exquisite automobiles, British marques excel at meticulous craftsmanship - no matter whether it is a luxury automobile or a super-fast one. Jaguar is one such British automaker that develops elegant, luxurious and sporty automobiles. Special Vehicle Racing is a special program by Jaguar that transforms plush cars into prodigious performance automobiles. And this new F-Pace SVR is the latest example of their work.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Engine and Transmission

    The crown jewel of the F-Pace SVR is none other than the 4,999cc Supercharged V8 engine that is capable of making a whopping 543bhp and a whale of 700Nm torque. Thus, this Jaguar can sprint from zero to 100kmph in a staggering four seconds flat. It is married to an eight-speed automatic and sends power to four wheels via an all-wheel-drive system.

    Front View

    Design

    Although the F-Pace SVR appears very similar to the traditional F-Pace, there are subtle differences between the two. First things first, to cool the mighty V8 off and keep it in optimum condition, Jaguar has outfitted the F-Pace SVR with a new bumper that has larger air vents - wrapped in elongated C-shaped sections. As against the standard F-Pace, this souped-up version comes outfitted with a set of 21-inch alloy wheels.

    Right Side View

    Moreover, there are air vents on the bonnet and fenders, which play a part in extracting hot air out. Interestingly, these inlets and outlets also double up as vents to enhance the downforce and help achieve lower drag. The fender air vents also follow the same C-shaped design as the bumper inlets. Similarly, the rear end also features the same C-shaped elements and quad-exhaust tips.

    Rear View

    Interior

    Being the top-of-the-range model, the F-Pace SVR’s interior wears premium Ebony upholstery made with a blend of Suede cloth and Windsor leather. The front performance seats can be electronically adjusted in fourteen different ways and also get heating and ventilation functions.

    Dashboard

    In addition, the cabin is equipped with an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment touchscreen, a 12.3-inch driver information display, a wireless charging pad with a signal booster and a Meridian sound system. There are also front, side and curtain airbags, a lockable glovebox, overhead sunglasses storage, valet mode and ISOFIX child seat anchor points. 

    Front Row Seats

    Features

    Along with the prodigious V8, Jaguar has also added some performance-oriented equipment in the F-Pace SVR. To begin with, this SVR gets 395mm brakes at the front and rear which are bigger than the standard 355 (front) and 325mm (rear). Moreover, it comes with very sophisticated features such as configurable and adaptive dynamics, electronic active differential, active sports exhaust, lane changing assist and adaptive cruise control.

    Rear Logo
    Jaguar F-Pace Image
    Jaguar F-Pace
    ₹ 69.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Honda Car India introduces new cabin air purifier for all models
     Next 
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition - All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jaguar F-Pace Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5176 Views
    57 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 10th November 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jaguar-cars
    • other brands
    Jaguar XE

    Jaguar XE

    ₹ 46.64 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jaguar-Cars

    Jaguar F-Pace Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 84.04 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 89.26 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 80.77 Lakh
    Pune₹ 86.09 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 83.76 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 81.29 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 85.68 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 77.81 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 78.86 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5176 Views
    57 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR P550 AWD - All you need to know