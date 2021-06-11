CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Hyundai Aura details updated on website ahead of launch

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    949 Views
    2021 Hyundai Aura details updated on website ahead of launch

    - Updated Hyundai Aura gets a revised feature list

    - The model is expected to be launched soon

    Hyundai India has listed the updated Aura on the official website, hinting that the launch of the model could be right around the corner. The model has already begun arriving at local dealerships, details of which are available here.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the new Hyundai Aura continues to be offered with the same 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine, and the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

    Dashboard

    The brochure of the 2021 Hyundai Aura has been updated on the website, which reveals all the changes to the model. The refreshed model receives updates in the form of a new rear spoiler, which is available in all variants excluding the base E version. The E variant now comes equipped with a 13-inch spare wheel, while the S variant runs on 15-inch gunmetal, styled steel wheels.

    Front View

    Inside, the updated Hyundai Aura features a 2-DIN audio system in the S variant, while the SX, and SX(+), and SX(O) variants get an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The top two variants, SX(+) and SX(O), also come equipped with wireless charging and automatic climate control.

    Hyundai Aura Image
    Hyundai Aura
    ₹ 5.98 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota debuts the all-new Land Cruiser worldwide
     Next 
    BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe breaks cover

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.31 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    McLaren GT

    McLaren GT

    ₹ 3.72 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 18th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Aura Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.03 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.28 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.64 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.06 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.19 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.85 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.93 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.64 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.73 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Hyundai Aura details updated on website ahead of launch