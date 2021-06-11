2021 Hyundai Aura details updated on website ahead of launch

- Updated Hyundai Aura gets a revised feature list

- The model is expected to be launched soon

Hyundai India has listed the updated Aura on the official website, hinting that the launch of the model could be right around the corner. The model has already begun arriving at local dealerships, details of which are available here.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Aura continues to be offered with the same 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine, and the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

The brochure of the 2021 Hyundai Aura has been updated on the website, which reveals all the changes to the model. The refreshed model receives updates in the form of a new rear spoiler, which is available in all variants excluding the base E version. The E variant now comes equipped with a 13-inch spare wheel, while the S variant runs on 15-inch gunmetal, styled steel wheels.

Inside, the updated Hyundai Aura features a 2-DIN audio system in the S variant, while the SX, and SX(+), and SX(O) variants get an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The top two variants, SX(+) and SX(O), also come equipped with wireless charging and automatic climate control.