2020 Audi RS7 to be launched in India tomorrow

The much-anticipated Audi RS7 Sportback is all set to be launched for the Indian market tomorrow. The carmaker will announce the price of this vehicle, which is now the second-generation version.

This 2020 Audi RS7 is already compliant with the latest European emission standards. It features a catalytic converter, oxygen sensor and a petrol particulate filter speaking of the exhaust emission control. It's powered by a 4.0-litre TFSI V8 mill which is said to be a more efficient powertrain as compared to its previous models. What interests us more, is that it's a power-packed engine that pumps out 591bhp and a colossal 800Nm of torque.

A car that goes 0-100kmph in just 3.6 seconds! We can't wait to test this one. What do you think about this and expect the car to be priced at? Let us know in the comments below. Do note that Audi India has already started accepting bookings for this RS7 that will go up against the Mercedes-AMG GT63 and the Porsche Panamera in the Indian market.