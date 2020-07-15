Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • All New Honda City launched: All you need to know

All New Honda City launched: All you need to know

July 15, 2020, 07:33 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1393 Views
Write a comment
All New Honda City launched: All you need to know

The All New Honda City has been launched in India in three variants – V, VX and ZX. The new model has outgrown in dimensions as compared to its predecessor. The vehicle’s overall length has increased by 109mm and it now measures 4,549mm. The width and height of the car have now increased by 53mm and 6mm measuring 1,748mm and 1,489mm respectively. However, the new model has retained the wheelbase of 2,600mm. 

Exterior 

The new model features a solid wing front chrome grille between the projector headlamps with three-eye L-shaped plating. The company claims that the sharp horizontal character line is inspired by the Katana Blade in motion. The top-spec variant features full LED headlamps with nine LED array (inline shell). The coupe-like roofline is complimented with diamond-cut two-tone R16 multi-spoke alloy wheels in the top-spec variant, while the lower variants feature machined and painted R15 multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear section is sleek and features the sharp-looking Z-shaped 3D wraparound LED taillights with uniform edge lights as standard. 

Interior 

The new Honda City has black and beige interior theme to offer a clutter-free and spacious feel. The instrument panel is made in a horizontal and linear form for improved clarity of car’s sense and direction. Except for the base variant, the other two variants feature seven-inch HD full colour TFT meter, while the eight-inch advanced touchscreen display with Smartphone Connectivity is standard across all variants. The vehicle gets rear AC vents as standard. Exclusive leather upholstery with contemporary seat design is limited to the top-spec ‘ZX’ variant, while leather shift lever knob is available in the ‘ZX’ and the ‘VX’ variants. All variants get leather shift lever boot with stitch as standard along with satin metallic surround finish on all AC vents. 

Engine 

The All New Honda City gets BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine produces 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission and CVT option. The manual version returns a fuel efficiency of 17.8kmpl, while the CVT version has a fuel efficiency of 18.4kmpl. The diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre i-DTEC engine that generates 98bhp and 200Nm of torque. The diesel version gets a six-speed manual transmission that returns a fuel efficiency of 24.1kmpl.

Features

The newly launched Honda City is India’s First Connected Car with Alexa remote capability and allows customers to conveniently interact with their car right from the comfort of their homes. The vehicle is equipped with Next Generation Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit (TCU) to offer over 32 connected features. Customers can obtain a variety of information such as vehicle position and door lock status from a remote location, along with multiple functions such as auto crash notification and emergency assistance, stolen vehicle tracking, security alert, Geo-Fence alert and many more. 

Honda All New City Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 13.03 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 13.66 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 12.74 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 12.91 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 13.13 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 12.18 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 13.27 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 12.21 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 12.18 Lakh onwards

