2020 New Honda City launched: Variants explained

The All New Honda City has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,89,900. The sedan is available in three variants – V, VX and ZX, in both petrol and diesel engine options. The fifth generation model of the City sedan is available in five colour options – radiant red metallic, platinum white pearl, modern steel metallic, lunar silver metallic and golden brown metallic.

The variant-specific features in the New Honda City are as follows –

New Honda City V

- Alexa remote capability/ next-generation Honda Connect with telematics control unit

- Advanced compatibility engineering (ACE) body structure/ four airbags (dual front and side)

- Front pretensioner seatbelts with load limiter/ ISOFIX compatible rear side seats

- All five seats three-point ELR seatbelts and head restrains/ multi-angle rear camera with guidelines

- Rear parking sensors/ ABS with EBD and BA/ VSA with agile handling assist/ TPMS (deflation warning system)

- Hill start assist and emergency stop signal/ variable intermittent wipers/ rear windshield defogger

- Integrated LED DRLs and position lamps/ projector headlamps with three-eye L-shaped plating

- Z-shaped 3D wrap around LED tail lamps/ solid wing front chrome grille/ shark fin antennae

- Machine and painted R15 alloy wheels/ body-coloured door mirrors/ paddle shifter (CVT)

- Integrated LED side turn indicators on door mirrors/ advanced twin-ring combi meter

- Eco assist with ambient light metre/ ECON button and mode indicator (CVT)

- Steering mounted switches with cruise control/ eight-inch advanced touchscreen display/ chrome inside door handles

- Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Weblink compatibility/ premium four-door speaker system

- Premium embossed fabric upholstery/ leather shift lever boot with switch

- AC vents satin metallic surround finish and chrome knobs/ smart key system with keyless remote

- Follow-me home/ lead-me-to-car headlights/ Power adjustable and folding door mirrors

- Fully automatic climate control with Max Cool mode/ Click-feel AC dials with temperature dial in red and blue illumination

- Rear AC vents/ automatic door lock and unlock/driver seat height adjuster

- Telescopic and tilt steering adjustment/ front centre armrest with storage

- One-litre bottle holders on doors/ rear centre foldable armrest with cupholder

New Honda City VX (It gets additional features over the V variant)

- Side curtain airbag system/ automatic headlight with light sensor/ one-touch electric sunroof

- Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror/ leather shift lever knob/ rear reading lamps

- Diamond-cut two-tone R16 alloy wheels/ premium eight-speaker surround sound system

- Smooth leather steering wheel with Euro stitching/ customisable walk away auto lock

- Seatback pockets with smartphone sub-pockets/ seven-inch HD full-colour TFT meter

- Multi-function driver information interface, which includes – digital tachometer and speedometer, range and fuel information, speed and time information, G-meter display, display contents and vehicle settings customisation, vehicle information and warning message display, rear parking sensor proximity display, steering scroll selector wheel and meter control switch

New Honda City ZX (It gets additional features over the VX variant)

- Full LED headlights with nine LED array/ L-shaped LED guide-type turn signal in headlamps

- Lanewatch camera/ LED front fog lamps/ chrome outside door handles/ rear sunshade

- Ambient lighting (map lamp and front footwell)/ LED front map and rear reading lamps

- Exclusive leather upholstery with contemporary seat design/ soft pads with ivory real stitch

- Instrument panel glossy dark wood garnish/ power windows and sunroof keyless remote open/close and pinch guard function

- Automatic folding door mirrors (welcome function)