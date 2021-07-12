CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volvo Car India to introduce three new models in 2021, registers 52 per cent growth in first half

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,150 Views
    Volvo Car India to introduce three new models in 2021, registers 52 per cent growth in first half

    - The all-electric XC40 Recharge to be launched later this year

    - Petrol derivatives of the S90 and the XC60 to be launched in the second half of 2021

    - Registers 52 per cent growth in sales in the first half of 2021

    Swedish vehicle manufacturer, Volvo has revealed its plans to launch to introduce three new models in India soon. The first fully electric SUV from the company, the XC40 Recharge is slated for India debut later this year. Additionally, in the second half of 2021, the company will introduce the petrol derivatives of the S90 premium sedan and the mid-sized SUV, the XC60.

    The XC40 Recharge will be introduced in the country via the CBU route and the deliveries are expected to commence in the festive season. Mechanically, the two electric motors in the XC40 Recharge will be powered by a 78kWh battery pack to produce 397bhp and 660Nm of torque. The electric motor enables the vehicle to sprint from 0-100kmph in just 4.9 seconds. The top speed will be limited to 180kmph. 

    The petrol variants of the S90 and the XC60 will have the existing petrol engine options with a 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain. Changes are expected to come in the form of revised infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, updated safety equipment list, auto parking, and more.  

    Volvo Car India has reportedly witnessed a 52 per cent growth in sales in the first half of 2021. The company sold 713 units in the first half as compared to 469 unit sales in the same period last year. The company’s mid-sized SUV, the XC60 has emerged as the bestselling model in the first half of 2021.

    Volvo XC60 Image
    Volvo XC60
    ₹ 60.89 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2021 Land Rover Defender 90 three-door - All you need to know
     Next 
    Advance technology most influential factor in the purchase of luxury EV: Carwale Survey

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volvo XC60 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    youtube-icon

    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale

    ByCarWale Team06 Jul 2018
    32186 Views
    37 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Ferrari Roma

    Ferrari Roma

    ₹ 3.76 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 15th July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo XC90

    Volvo XC90

    ₹ 88.89 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volvo-Cars

    Volvo XC60 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 74.71 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 77.42 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 72.08 Lakh
    Pune₹ 74.80 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 72.95 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 70.81 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 73.56 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 67.78 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 67.21 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    youtube-icon

    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale

    ByCarWale Team06 Jul 2018
    32186 Views
    37 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volvo Car India to introduce three new models in 2021, registers 52 per cent growth in first half