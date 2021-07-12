Volvo Car India to introduce three new models in 2021, registers 52 per cent growth in first half

- The all-electric XC40 Recharge to be launched later this year

- Petrol derivatives of the S90 and the XC60 to be launched in the second half of 2021

- Registers 52 per cent growth in sales in the first half of 2021

Swedish vehicle manufacturer, Volvo has revealed its plans to launch to introduce three new models in India soon. The first fully electric SUV from the company, the XC40 Recharge is slated for India debut later this year. Additionally, in the second half of 2021, the company will introduce the petrol derivatives of the S90 premium sedan and the mid-sized SUV, the XC60.

The XC40 Recharge will be introduced in the country via the CBU route and the deliveries are expected to commence in the festive season. Mechanically, the two electric motors in the XC40 Recharge will be powered by a 78kWh battery pack to produce 397bhp and 660Nm of torque. The electric motor enables the vehicle to sprint from 0-100kmph in just 4.9 seconds. The top speed will be limited to 180kmph.

The petrol variants of the S90 and the XC60 will have the existing petrol engine options with a 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain. Changes are expected to come in the form of revised infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, updated safety equipment list, auto parking, and more.

Volvo Car India has reportedly witnessed a 52 per cent growth in sales in the first half of 2021. The company sold 713 units in the first half as compared to 469 unit sales in the same period last year. The company’s mid-sized SUV, the XC60 has emerged as the bestselling model in the first half of 2021.