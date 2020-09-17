Volvo Car Financial Services launched in India

- Volvo Car India collaborates with HDFC Bank to launch financial services in the country

- Customers can also finance insurance, extended warranty, service package, and accessories

Volvo has introduced Volvo Car Financial Services in collaboration with HDFC Bank to enable buyers to avail finance. The service facilitates finance of up to 100% per cent of the ex-showroom price of the car and offers repayment options, with no foreclosure charges under specific conditions.

As a part of the service, loans can be availed for up to seven years. There is also an option to finance insurance, extended warranty, service package, and accessories. Volvo Car Financial Services also allows a uniform processing fee. Additionally, the company will offer Balloon finance, Step-up finance, and Bullet finance options.

Speaking on the occasion, Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “Volvo Car Financial Services is a faster, flexible and cost-optimised solution to finance a Volvo car. It is an extension of our people-centric approach that allows customers the ease of owning our cars. We are extremely happy to partner with HDFC Bank, a premier banking institution, and we are confident that this partnership would certainly instill customer confidence in our brand even more.”