CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Volvo Car Financial Services launched in India

    Volvo Car Financial Services launched in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    548 Views
    Volvo Car Financial Services launched in India

    - Volvo Car India collaborates with HDFC Bank to launch financial services in the country

    - Customers can also finance insurance, extended warranty, service package, and accessories

    Volvo has introduced Volvo Car Financial Services in collaboration with HDFC Bank to enable buyers to avail finance. The service facilitates finance of up to 100% per cent of the ex-showroom price of the car and offers repayment options, with no foreclosure charges under specific conditions.

    As a part of the service, loans can be availed for up to seven years. There is also an option to finance insurance, extended warranty, service package, and accessories. Volvo Car Financial Services also allows a uniform processing fee. Additionally, the company will offer Balloon finance, Step-up finance, and Bullet finance options.

    Speaking on the occasion, Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “Volvo Car Financial Services is a faster, flexible and cost-optimised solution to finance a Volvo car. It is an extension of our people-centric approach that allows customers the ease of owning our cars. We are extremely happy to partner with HDFC Bank, a premier banking institution, and we are confident that this partnership would certainly instill customer confidence in our brand even more.”

    • Volvo
    • XC60
    • Volvo XC60
    • Volvo XC40
    • XC40
    • XC90
    • Volvo XC90
    • S90
    • Volvo S90
    • V90 Cross Country
    • Volvo V90 Cross Country
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Volvo XC40 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 51.18 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 50.88 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 47.87 Lakh
    Pune₹ 51.29 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 47.86 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 48.78 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 48.26 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 45.88 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 45.07 Lakh
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo XC40

    Volvo XC40

    ₹ 39.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volvo-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 18th September 2020
    All Upcoming Cars