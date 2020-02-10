Volkswagen T-Roc features revealed ahead of launch; bookings open

- Volkswagen T-Roc to be powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine

- Bookings for the model have commenced

Volkswagen unveiled the T-Roc at the first Skoda Auto Volkswagen India media night in Delhi earlier this month, followed by its showcase at the Auto Expo 2020. Now, the company has revealed the features of the model.

Powering the new Volkswagen T-Roc will be a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This motor will be paired to a seven-speed DSG transmission. Feature highlights of the model will include dual tone alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof and LED headlamps with DRLs.

Inside, the Volkswagen T-Roc will come equipped with leather seats, reverse parking camera, automatic climate control, Keyless entry, push-button start and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features on the model include six airbags, ABS, ESC and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Bookings for the model, which will arrive in India via the CBU route, have officially begun.