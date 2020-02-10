Discounts of up to Rs 2 lakhs on Honda Civic, BR-V and City

Select Honda Car India dealers are offering huge discounts across the product range in February 2020. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and extended warranty.

The Honda Civic diesel variants are available with a cash discount of Rs 2 lakhs. The E MT, V CVT and V MT variants of the R-V are offered with a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh. The S MT and Vx MT variants of the MPV can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 90,000.

Discounts on the Vx and Zx variants of the Honda City include a cash discount of Rs 37,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 35,000. The Sv and V variants of the sedan are available with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

The Honda WR-V is offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Jazz can be availed with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 each. The Amaze is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a five-year warranty.