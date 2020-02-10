Please Tell Us Your City

Top concept cars at Auto Expo 2020

February 10, 2020, 07:00 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Top concept cars at Auto Expo 2020

The biennial automotive show, the Auto Expo offers the right platform to showcase future products and technology. At the ongoing Auto Expo 2020, most of the leading car manufacturers in the country have showcased a range of electric cars at the ongoing motor show.                          

Tata Sierra Concept

Tata Motors showcased the modern version of its legendary SUV, the Sierra at the Auto Expo 2020. The utility vehicle manufacturer showcased the Sierra Concept at the biennial automotive show which is based on the ALFA ARC platform. As seen in images, the Sierra Concept is based on the ALFA ARC platform and features squared wheel arches that appear to be similar to the Land Rover Defender. 

Tata HBX Concept 

The second concept from Tata Motors, the H2X concept was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. Codenamed the Hornbill, the HBX is near production-ready and is expected to be launched sometime later this year. The Tata HBX features a split headlamp design, with the upper unit housing the DRL and turn indicators while the lower unit houses the head lights. Also on offer is a large single slat grille, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, dual-tone alloy wheels, high mounted stop lamp and rear bumper mounted number plate recess. 

Kia Sonet Concept

Kia showcased the Sonet Compact SUV concept at the ongoing automotive show. Codenamed the QYI, the Sonet will be third vehicle in the Indian market after the Seltos and the Carnival. The vehicle gets the familiar Tiger nose grille, flared wheel arches LED headlamps and chunky wheels. Mechanically, the Sonet will get 1.5-litre diesel and petrol engines as well as the 1.0-litre turbocharged unit powering the Hyundai Venue.

Kia Seltos X-line Concept 

The Seltos is a strong selling product for Kia in India. This time around, the company showcased the 175bhp producing Seltos X-line at the Auto Expo 2020. The showcased vehicle gets customised designed kit along with an all-wheel drive system and central locking differential locking system. The concept vehicle features a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine that comes mated to a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. 

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E is a coupe SUV concept from the country’s largest car manufacturer. The Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E is a design study that incorporates the butch looks of an SUV and the sleek sloping lines of a coupe. It gets sharp LED DRLs that extend towards the center of the grille, while the massive wheel arches add some machismo to it. Towards the rear, the dramatically sloping roofline and the wraparound taillights bring out the characteristic coupe design of the SUV.

Mahindra Funster Concept

Mahindra showcased the Funster concept at the Auto Expo 2020. The concept is more of a design study than a production model. The four electric motors produce 308bhp which is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just about five seconds. In terms of design, the Funster features the signature Mahindra grille with multiple vertical slats, inverted L-shaped headlamps, fog light clusters with LED strips, illuminated logo, one-piece slanting tail lights, large fenders and alloy wheels with blue coloured accents. 

Skoda Vision-IN Concept 

The production ready version of the Skoda Vision IN concept will be launched in India in 2021. The Vision IN will be the first model under the India 2.0 project. The Vision IN Concept is based on the MQB AO IN platform. Visually, the Skoda Vision IN concept features LED powered headlamps and tail lights as well as an illuminated grille. Also on offer are contrast coloured skid plates, an orange paintjob and 19-inch alloy wheels. 

MG Roewe Vision-I Concept

MG showcased the Roewe Vision-I concept at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. The concept gets technologically advanced features like facia recognition, 5G internet connectivity, holographic tech and more. The company claims that the concept gets futuristic technical optical set of rims which minimizes wind resistance.

Hyundai La Fil rouge Concept

Hyundai India showcased the Le Fil Rouge concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. The concept was first unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and the ‘sensuous sportiness’ theme has influenced many Hyundai products including SUVs, sedans and hatchbacks. The Le Fil Rouge concept has been inspired from the 1974 Hyundai Pony Coupe concept.

Renault Symbioz Concept

Renault showcased the Symbioz concept in India to showcase the brand’s technological and design advancements. The concept will be available with a rear-wheel-drive configuration, with two electric motors.

