Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Electric Hummer officially teased as a 1000bhp GMC truck

Electric Hummer officially teased as a 1000bhp GMC truck

February 10, 2020, 11:30 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
4570 Views
Be the first to comment
Electric Hummer officially teased as a 1000bhp GMC truck

- The Hummer will be rebadged as GMC

- Will be powered by 1000bhp and 15000Nm of torque

The iconic Hummer is being resurrected as a purely electric truck and will wear a GMC badge. In the first confirmation, the American carmaker has teased the wide front fascia of the electric Hummer. Calling it the ‘Quiet Revolution’, the GMC Hummer EV is expected to break cover on May 20.

The Hummer has always been known for its go-anywhere capabilities. So with the transition to electric, GMC has made sure the off-roader has got all the firepower to tackle everything that’s thrown it's way. This is done by plonking a 1000 horsepower motor with the earth-shattering torque of 15,950Nm. However, the heavy battery will add up the weight so the 0-100kmph time of 3 seconds isn’t mind-boggling.

Of what can be seen in the teaser, the new Hummer gets a six-slat grille like the one in the H2 and H3 with its name running across it. Apart from the sleek square LED headlamps, there are illuminating elements in the grille as well. A GMC badge can be seen lower down on the bumper with a rugged skid plate and other off-road elements like the gated-radiator cover and bull-bar type bumper cover. GMC claims it to be a truck, not a pick-up or an SUV. So we aren’t sure about the dimensions and body style at the moment. Even the cabin might not be as utilitarian as before and we expect more space on the inside as well with better creature comfort and new-age features.

GMC will build the new Hummer EV at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant in Michigan. After its global debut in May, we expect a market launch next year. More details will be revealed in the coming weeks, so keep watching this space.

  • Hummer
  • GMC Hummer
  • Electric Hummer
  • Hummer EV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Life at PowerDrift could be ... err.. a little ...

451 Likes
334699 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Land Rover New Discovery SportLand Rover New Discovery Sport

13th Feb 2020

45L - ₹ 70L
Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire

26th Feb 2020

75L - ₹ 77L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Internet. Electric. What's Next?

#MGAtAutoExpo

Explore More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in