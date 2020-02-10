Electric Hummer officially teased as a 1000bhp GMC truck

- The Hummer will be rebadged as GMC

- Will be powered by 1000bhp and 15000Nm of torque

The iconic Hummer is being resurrected as a purely electric truck and will wear a GMC badge. In the first confirmation, the American carmaker has teased the wide front fascia of the electric Hummer. Calling it the ‘Quiet Revolution’, the GMC Hummer EV is expected to break cover on May 20.

The Hummer has always been known for its go-anywhere capabilities. So with the transition to electric, GMC has made sure the off-roader has got all the firepower to tackle everything that’s thrown it's way. This is done by plonking a 1000 horsepower motor with the earth-shattering torque of 15,950Nm. However, the heavy battery will add up the weight so the 0-100kmph time of 3 seconds isn’t mind-boggling.

Of what can be seen in the teaser, the new Hummer gets a six-slat grille like the one in the H2 and H3 with its name running across it. Apart from the sleek square LED headlamps, there are illuminating elements in the grille as well. A GMC badge can be seen lower down on the bumper with a rugged skid plate and other off-road elements like the gated-radiator cover and bull-bar type bumper cover. GMC claims it to be a truck, not a pick-up or an SUV. So we aren’t sure about the dimensions and body style at the moment. Even the cabin might not be as utilitarian as before and we expect more space on the inside as well with better creature comfort and new-age features.

GMC will build the new Hummer EV at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant in Michigan. After its global debut in May, we expect a market launch next year. More details will be revealed in the coming weeks, so keep watching this space.