Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen opens new dealership in Hyderabad

Volkswagen opens new dealership in Hyderabad

December 11, 2019, 02:33 PM IST by Santosh Nair
16661 Views
Be the first to comment
Volkswagen opens new dealership in Hyderabad

- New dealership is a sales and service (2S) facility situated at Hi-Tech City, Hyderabad

- ‘Volkswagen Hi-Tech City’ will have five-car display setup toshowcase the carmakers entire portfolio that includes the Polo, Ameo, Vento, Tiguan and Passat

Volkswagen India today inaugurated a new dealership facility called ‘Volkswagen Hi-Tech City’ in Hyderabad. 

It is located in the IT and corporate hub of Hyderabad and the facility boasts of a five-car display that offers enhanced accessibility of Volkswagen cars to customers. The facility is run by PPS Motors, and with the addition of this new outlet, the total number of VW touch points under the PPS Motors group will stand at eight.

Exterior

Volkswagen Hi-Tech City boasts of professionally trained consultants, be it sales or service. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Through Volkswagen Hi-Tech City, we aim to enhance our reach and accessibility in high potential markets of India. Thereby offering a comprehensive suite of sales and services along with a holistic car buying experience to all our prospective customers. With the inauguration of this new facility, we shall continue to provide globally renowned standards of safety, build quality and a fun-to-drive experience.”

  • Volkswagen
  • Polo
  • Volkswagen Polo
  • Volkswagen Passat
  • Tiguan
  • passat
  • Volkswagen Vento
  • Vento
  • Volkswagen Tiguan
  • Ameo
  • Volkswagen Ameo
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Volkswagen Polo Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.8 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.07 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.44 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6.8 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.86 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.47 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 6.74 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.48 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.47 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Volkswagen Vento Are you missing out by not buying one?

Volkswagen Vento Are you missing out by not buying one?

The Vento has clearly been around for a while. ...

830 Likes
83531 Views

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

So what’s there to know about the Volkswagen Pa ...

1415 Likes
107421 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in