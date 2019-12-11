Volkswagen opens new dealership in Hyderabad

- New dealership is a sales and service (2S) facility situated at Hi-Tech City, Hyderabad

- ‘Volkswagen Hi-Tech City’ will have five-car display setup toshowcase the carmakers entire portfolio that includes the Polo, Ameo, Vento, Tiguan and Passat

Volkswagen India today inaugurated a new dealership facility called ‘Volkswagen Hi-Tech City’ in Hyderabad.

It is located in the IT and corporate hub of Hyderabad and the facility boasts of a five-car display that offers enhanced accessibility of Volkswagen cars to customers. The facility is run by PPS Motors, and with the addition of this new outlet, the total number of VW touch points under the PPS Motors group will stand at eight.

Volkswagen Hi-Tech City boasts of professionally trained consultants, be it sales or service. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Through Volkswagen Hi-Tech City, we aim to enhance our reach and accessibility in high potential markets of India. Thereby offering a comprehensive suite of sales and services along with a holistic car buying experience to all our prospective customers. With the inauguration of this new facility, we shall continue to provide globally renowned standards of safety, build quality and a fun-to-drive experience.”