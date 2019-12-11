Nissan India to hike car prices in January 2020

- Nissan and Datsun cars to cost dearer by 5 per cent from January 2020

- Price hike applicable across all car models

- Nissan attributes the hike in prices to increased cost

Effective from January 2020, all Nissan and Datsun cars in India will cost dearer by 5 per cent. The company attributes the price hike to the increased cost. Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, said, “Nissan is committed to offer innovative and exciting products under the Nissan and Datsun brand with the best value proposition to its customers in India. In the current challenging market conditions, we are constrained to increase the price of all Nissan and Datsun models due to increased costs. The proposed price increase will be effective from January 2020.”

The company has recently rolled out the ‘Red Weekend’ campaign with lucrative offers on Nissan and Datsun models. Moreover, during the ‘Red Weekend’ campaign, the Nissan Kicks customers can avail attractive cash discounts up to Rs 40,000, exchange bonus up to Rs 40,000 and corporate discounts up to Rs 10,000. Additionally, the campaign also provides an opportunity to the first-time car buyers looking to upgrade from a two-wheeler to a new Datsun redi-GO.