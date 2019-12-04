Please Tell Us Your City

  Volkswagen opens 18th corporate business centre in India

Volkswagen opens 18th corporate business centre in India

December 04, 2019, 12:33 PM IST by Carwale Team
Volkswagen opens 18th corporate business centre in India

Volkswagen India inaugurated its 18th Corporate Business Centre (CBC) in India. Launched earlier this year, the corporate business centre aims to provide curated services to corporate customers across sectors in India. The services intend to offer exceptional customer experience by providing attractive offerings on the product portfolio, customised service packages and tailor made financing options through Volkswagen Financial Services. This 18th corporate business centre is located at Elite Motors in Bengaluru who were one of the first three Volkswagen dealerships since the automaker's official arrival here in India. 

Speaking on this long-term association, Steffen Knapp, director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “The 12th year celebration with Elite Motors Pvt. Ltd. is a true symbol of our commitment to the Indian market. Our partners like Elite Motors with their talented team have continuously supported the Brands’ strategy and have walked the journey of excellence together with us. With the inauguration of the 18th Corporate Business Centre, we are confident of further strengthening our services to our customers.”

  • Volkswagen
  • Polo
  • Volkswagen Polo
