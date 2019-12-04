2020 Jaguar XE launched in India at Rs 44.98 lakhs

-The new XE is lower and wider than its predecessor

-Features a larger touchscreen infotainment system on the centre console

-Powered by the existing 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol and diesel engine options

The updated version of the popular entry-level model from Jaguar, the XE has been launched in India at Rs 44.98 lakhs (ex-showroom). The new model gets fresh styling elements which are inspired by the F-Type and the E-Pace models. The newly launched Jaguar XE has received design updates in the form of a new mesh grille, narrower and sharper headlamps along with redesigned bumpers. Moreover, the new model is lower and wider than its predecessor.

As for the interior, the Jaguar XE now features a large infotainment touchscreen system on the centre console. The international-spec however gets two screens - one infotainment display and one other screen which sits between the two climate control dials. The vehicle borrows the multifunction steering wheel from the I-Pace, while the pistol grip gear selector is similar to the one seen in the E-Pace and the F-Type. The quality of the cabin has been improved and it now features a higher quality soft plastic.

Under the hood, the new Jaguar XE is powered by the existing 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version produces 247bhp at 5500rpm and 365Nm of torque at 1500rpm, while the diesel version produces 177bhp at 4000rpm and 430Nm of torque 1750rpm. The new model also gets a reworked suspension set-up for the local market.

The newly launched Jaguar XE competes strongly against the likes of BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Volvo S60 and the Audi A4.

Prices for the 2020 Jaguar XE (All-India ex-showroom)

2020 Jaguar XE S - Rs 44.98 lakhs

2020 Jaguar XE SE- Rs 46.32 lakhs