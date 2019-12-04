Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • 2020 Jaguar XE launched in India at Rs 44.98 lakhs

2020 Jaguar XE launched in India at Rs 44.98 lakhs

December 04, 2019, 12:43 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
29203 Views
Be the first to comment
2020 Jaguar XE launched in India at Rs 44.98 lakhs

-The new XE is lower and wider than its predecessor

-Features a larger touchscreen infotainment system on the centre console

-Powered by the existing 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol and diesel engine options

The updated version of the popular entry-level model from Jaguar, the XE has been launched in India at Rs 44.98 lakhs (ex-showroom). The new model gets fresh styling elements which are inspired by the F-Type and the E-Pace models. The newly launched Jaguar XE has received design updates in the form of a new mesh grille, narrower and sharper headlamps along with redesigned bumpers. Moreover, the new model is lower and wider than its predecessor.  

As for the interior, the Jaguar XE now features a large infotainment touchscreen system on the centre console. The international-spec however gets two screens - one infotainment display and one other screen which sits between the two climate control dials. The vehicle borrows the multifunction steering wheel from the I-Pace, while the pistol grip gear selector is similar to the one seen in the E-Pace and the F-Type. The quality of the cabin has been improved and it now features a higher quality soft plastic.         

Under the hood, the new Jaguar XE is powered by the existing 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version produces 247bhp at 5500rpm and 365Nm of torque at 1500rpm, while the diesel version produces 177bhp at 4000rpm and 430Nm of torque 1750rpm. The new model also gets a reworked suspension set-up for the local market. 

The newly launched Jaguar XE competes strongly against the likes of BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Volvo S60 and the Audi A4

Prices for the 2020 Jaguar XE (All-India ex-showroom)

2020 Jaguar XE S - Rs 44.98 lakhs 

2020 Jaguar XE SE- Rs 46.32 lakhs 

  • Jaguar
  • XE Facelift
  • Jaguar XE Facelift
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Jaguar XE Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 53.55 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 56.69 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 52.24 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 54.84 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 54 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 50.06 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 54.45 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 50.18 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 50.85 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Jaguar XE

Jaguar XE

Auto Expo 2016 updates: The 2016 Jaguar XE has ...

366 Likes
73409 Views

Jaguar XJ L: Featurette

Jaguar XJ L: Featurette

Treat yourself to an anomaly of a 'super car', ...

1128 Likes
176881 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in