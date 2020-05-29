Volkswagen Nivus debuts with crossover-coupe styling

- Will go on sale in Brazil first followed by Europe

- Powered by a single-engine option – the 1.0-litre TSI

After months of teasing, Volkswagen has finally revealed the all-new Nivus crossover. The newest member of the growing high-riding VW line-up, the Nivus will first go on sale in Brazil before being offered in European markets.

Based on the MQB-A0 platform, the Nivus will be the more affordable alternative to the T-Cross which is almost equal in size. It is also the same platform which underpins the Brazilian-spec Polo, and Virtus. In terms of measurements, the Nivus sits 4.26m in length and has a wheelbase of 2.65m, same as Virtus.

Styling-wise, the Nivus has a VW SUV family styling, albeit it is thoroughly fresh thanks to the blacked-out grille and restyled headlamps. In profile, the sloping roofline lends it a sportier stance. And at the back, the raked D-pillar meets a high-placed taillamp cluster which is integrated into a black cluster running across the tailgate. Being a crossover, body cladding, bash plates and roof rails are present as well.

On the inside, the Nivus’ modern cabin debuts a 10.1-inch touchscreen system which comes with various connectivity options. It also gets an all-digital instrument cluster pinched from the Tiguan. The list of features includes six airbags, traction and stability control, TPMS, paddle shifters, adaptive cruise control, multifunction steering, auto wiper and mirrors, leather upholstery, a rearview camera, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

In terms of powertrain, the Nivus currently gets only one powertrain option. It is the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI which powers the new crop of VWs. It makes 128bhp of power and comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission as standard. Other powertrain choices may or may not be offered with the Nivus.

Volkswagen will launch the Nivus in Brazil next month. European debut is likely to happen next year. Meanwhile, Indian debut is unlikely. However, in case VW decides to introduce it in India, it will carry a different name and will be heavily altered to fit into our market.